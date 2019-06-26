Fourth of July fireworks in Michiana – 2019

Fourth of July fireworks and events are planned throughout Michiana over the holiday week, and we've put together a list of times and locations.
INDIANA
Elkhart – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Central Park downtown
Come view Elkhart's fireworks display from Central Park in downtown Elkhart. The Incredible Johnsons will perform at 7:30 with fireworks at dusk. Food vendors will also be available. Rain date will be July 4.
facebook.com/events/1248034572019622/
Goshen – Saturday, July 6 - Goshen Municipal Airport
America’s Freedom Fest is an airshow fireworks event that you won’t find anywhere else. In addition to the region’s largest fireworks display, you’ll find F-22 military jets, warbirds, Shockwave jet trucks, great food and more. Come out for this event that combines the excitement of the Freedom Fest Airshow and celebrate with fireworks. Gates open at 1 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids.
americasfreedomfest.org
Indiana Dunes State Park - Monday, July 1 - 9:15 p.m. CT - State park beach.
Bring lawn chairs for the show, which is hosted by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Food vendors and other vendors will begin selling at 6 p.m. CT.
Knox – Saturday, July 6 – Dusk - Wythogan Park
We are pleased to announce that the 2019 City of Knox Fireworks Show will once again be held at our very own Wythogan Park on Saturday, July 6, 2019! In addition, a fun-filled day of family activities, music and food begins following our July 4th parade (also to be held on Saturday, July 6). The parade will begin at 1 p.m. The park gates will open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
cityofknox.net/calendar/fireworks-and-family-fun-day
Lakeville – Thursday, July 4 – 8-11 p.m. - Newton Park
4th of July Fireworks & Concert
facebook.com/events/2255301084686889
La Porte – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - LaPorte County Fairgrounds
$5 carload or $1 per person walk-in
cityoflaporte.com/Calendar.aspx
La Porte – Thursday, July 4 – 10 a.m. - Lincolnway (Hwy 2)
The parade will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and will travel down Lincolnway (Hwy 2). The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately 2-3 hours
Mishawaka – Saturday, June 29 – Dark - Central Park
facebook.com/events/1938550449607998
Nappanee – Thursday, July 4 - 10:15 p.m. - Stauffer Park
Celebrate the 4th of July at Stauffer Park in Nappanee. This fun-filled day includes a parade, the Junior Olympics, face painting, fireworks, tailgate toss tournament, Nappanee’s Got Talent and much more. The fun starts at 8 a.m.; fireworks begin at dusk. Call 574.773.2112 for more details.
facebook.com/events/609144366245427
North Liberty – Thursday, July 4 - Dusk
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the theme: “ROCKIN in the USA." Activities kicking off at 5 p.m.: a DJ, Face Painting, Bounce House, and Food Booths located at North Liberty Elementary School! Fireworks will begin at dusk!
northlibertychamber.org/4th-of-july-celebration.html
North Webster – Saturday, July 6 - North Webster Town Park Boat Launch
2019 Dixie Boat Fireworks Cruise - Starts at 7:30 p.m.
visitkosciuskocounty.org/event/fireworks-2019-schedule-kosciusko-county
Plymouth – Thursday, July 4 - 9:15 p.m. - Plymouth Harbor
Thursday, July 4
9:30 a.m. Parade
7:30pm Waterfront Concert
9:15pm Fireworks from Plymouth Harbor
seeplymouth.com/events/plymouths-fourth-july-festivities-2019-parade-theme-stars-and-stripes-forever
Always a great time to be in America's Home Town! Parade route begins at Cordage Park Marketplace on Court Street in North Plymouth and winds its way down Court Street through downtown Plymouth and Main Street, continuing onto Main St. Ext. to Water Street.
7:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, July 5, at 7:30) - The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 104th season with a free-to-the-public, festive, family-friendly concert celebrating the nation's birthday! Steven Karidoyanes conducts an energy-packed mix of patriotic and film music. The orchestra plays music from the film "2001: A Space Odyssey" and an orchestral suite from the film score to "Apollo 13" to honor this year's 50th anniversary of mankind's first steps on the lunar surface. Other highlights include a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Town of Plymouth Select Board Chairman Ken Tavares, the playing of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," a special tribute to the iconic fictional character Batman, whose comic book debut was 80 years ago this year, and a collection of Swing Band standards.
South Bend – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - St. Joseph County Fairgrounds
South Bend – Tuesday, July 2 – Post-game - Four Winds Field
South Bend – Saturday, July 6 – Dusk - St. Joseph County Fairgrounds
Syracuse – Saturday, July 6 - 9-10 p.m. - The Sandbar (Lake Wawasee)
facebook.com/events/335014020450833
Topeka – Thursday, July 4 – Dusk - East Park Pavilion
Road race, food, parade, puppet show, kids games, softball tourney, draft horse pull and big fireworks. Parade at 5 p.m.; fireworks at dark. 509 East Lake. Call 260.593.2252 for more details.
facebook.com/topekaevents/photos/a.1766206376953435/2348540355386698
Walkerton – Wednesday, July 3 - Dusk/10 p.m. - John Glenn High School
Fireworks Festival with outdoor concert
walkerton.org/wordpress1/event/fireworks
MICHIGAN
Baroda – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Baroda American Legion Field in downtown Baroda
facebook.com/events/2319584171632745
Berrien Springs – Thursday, July 4 – Dusk - Berrien Springs Middle School
Parade at 4 p.m., and there are rumors that this year you’ll have an Ice Cream Social in the afternoon as well! Fireworks at dusk. Bring your bug spray.
villageofberriensprings.com/events/detail/150
Buchanan – Thursday, July 4 - 10:30 p.m. - Nimby Pond
Cassopolis – Saturday, July 6 - 10:30 p.m. - Diamond Lake
The annual fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The wind/rain delay date will be Sunday, July 7.
Any cancelation will be posted on the DLA website at approximately 9:30 p.m., and an email will be sent to all DLA Members.
dlacassopolis.org/event/annual-diamond-lake-fireworks
Constantine – Thursday, July 4 – 9 p.m. - Downtown
Parade, fireworks, vendors, arts and crafts, kids games. The Fourth of July is always celebrated on July 4th in Constantine
Decatur – Thursday, July 4 – 10 p.m. - NE side of Lake of the Woods
Rain Date of July 5
Dowagiac – Friday, June 28 – Dusk – Airport
cityofdowagiac.com/visit-here/festivals-events/events-calendar/independence-day-fireworks
Eau Claire – Thursday, July 4 – 10 p.m.
Eau Claire Cherry Festival / Activities all day
facebook.com/EauClaireCherryFestival
Edwardsburg – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Eagle Lake
Edwardsburg – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Juno Lake
Edwardsburg – Friday, July 5 – Dusk - Garver Lake
Hartford – Friday, July 5 – Dusk - Hartford Motor Speedway
New Buffalo – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Over Lake Michigan
Concert by La Porte Symphony Orchestra at Lions Park
newbuffalo.org/event/view/independence-celebration
Niles – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Apple Festival Grounds (17th St)
nilesmi.org/calendar.php
Sister Lakes – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Lions Park
St Joseph – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk
Concert at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach Park
Gate opens 5:30, music begins at 6 p.m.
stjoetoday.com/all-events/details/independence-day-concert
Sturgis – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Sturgis Kirsch Airport
South Haven – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - South Pier over Lake Michigan
Watervilet – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Hays Park
White Pigeon – Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 p.m. - White Pigeon High School
White Pigeon Days Festival
whitepigeontwp.com/entertainment