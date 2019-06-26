Fourth of July fireworks in Michiana – 2019

Fourth of July fireworks and events are planned throughout Michiana over the holiday week, and we've put together a list of times and locations.

Are we missing anything? Let us know at wndu.com/submit. Please attach a flyer or include a link to more information.





INDIANA

Elkhart – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Central Park downtown

Come view Elkhart's fireworks display from Central Park in downtown Elkhart. The Incredible Johnsons will perform at 7:30 with fireworks at dusk. Food vendors will also be available. Rain date will be July 4.

facebook.com/events/1248034572019622/

Goshen – Saturday, July 6 - Goshen Municipal Airport

America’s Freedom Fest is an airshow fireworks event that you won’t find anywhere else. In addition to the region’s largest fireworks display, you’ll find F-22 military jets, warbirds, Shockwave jet trucks, great food and more. Come out for this event that combines the excitement of the Freedom Fest Airshow and celebrate with fireworks. Gates open at 1 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

americasfreedomfest.org

Indiana Dunes State Park - Monday, July 1 - 9:15 p.m. CT - State park beach.

Bring lawn chairs for the show, which is hosted by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Food vendors and other vendors will begin selling at 6 p.m. CT.

Knox – Saturday, July 6 – Dusk - Wythogan Park

We are pleased to announce that the 2019 City of Knox Fireworks Show will once again be held at our very own Wythogan Park on Saturday, July 6, 2019! In addition, a fun-filled day of family activities, music and food begins following our July 4th parade (also to be held on Saturday, July 6). The parade will begin at 1 p.m. The park gates will open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

cityofknox.net/calendar/fireworks-and-family-fun-day

Lakeville – Thursday, July 4 – 8-11 p.m. - Newton Park

4th of July Fireworks & Concert

facebook.com/events/2255301084686889

La Porte – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - LaPorte County Fairgrounds

$5 carload or $1 per person walk-in

cityoflaporte.com/Calendar.aspx

La Porte – Thursday, July 4 – 10 a.m. - Lincolnway (Hwy 2)

The parade will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and will travel down Lincolnway (Hwy 2). The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately 2-3 hours

Mishawaka – Saturday, June 29 – Dark - Central Park

facebook.com/events/1938550449607998

Nappanee – Thursday, July 4 - 10:15 p.m. - Stauffer Park

Celebrate the 4th of July at Stauffer Park in Nappanee. This fun-filled day includes a parade, the Junior Olympics, face painting, fireworks, tailgate toss tournament, Nappanee’s Got Talent and much more. The fun starts at 8 a.m.; fireworks begin at dusk. Call 574.773.2112 for more details.

facebook.com/events/609144366245427

North Liberty – Thursday, July 4 - Dusk

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the theme: “ROCKIN in the USA." Activities kicking off at 5 p.m.: a DJ, Face Painting, Bounce House, and Food Booths located at North Liberty Elementary School! Fireworks will begin at dusk!

northlibertychamber.org/4th-of-july-celebration.html

North Webster – Saturday, July 6 - North Webster Town Park Boat Launch

2019 Dixie Boat Fireworks Cruise - Starts at 7:30 p.m.

visitkosciuskocounty.org/event/fireworks-2019-schedule-kosciusko-county

Plymouth – Thursday, July 4 - 9:15 p.m. - Plymouth Harbor

Thursday, July 4

9:30 a.m. Parade

7:30pm Waterfront Concert

9:15pm Fireworks from Plymouth Harbor

seeplymouth.com/events/plymouths-fourth-july-festivities-2019-parade-theme-stars-and-stripes-forever

Always a great time to be in America's Home Town! Parade route begins at Cordage Park Marketplace on Court Street in North Plymouth and winds its way down Court Street through downtown Plymouth and Main Street, continuing onto Main St. Ext. to Water Street.

7:30 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, July 5, at 7:30) - The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 104th season with a free-to-the-public, festive, family-friendly concert celebrating the nation's birthday! Steven Karidoyanes conducts an energy-packed mix of patriotic and film music. The orchestra plays music from the film "2001: A Space Odyssey" and an orchestral suite from the film score to "Apollo 13" to honor this year's 50th anniversary of mankind's first steps on the lunar surface. Other highlights include a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Town of Plymouth Select Board Chairman Ken Tavares, the playing of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," a special tribute to the iconic fictional character Batman, whose comic book debut was 80 years ago this year, and a collection of Swing Band standards.

South Bend – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

South Bend – Tuesday, July 2 – Post-game - Four Winds Field

South Bend – Saturday, July 6 – Dusk - St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

Syracuse – Saturday, July 6 - 9-10 p.m. - The Sandbar (Lake Wawasee)

facebook.com/events/335014020450833

Topeka – Thursday, July 4 – Dusk - East Park Pavilion

Road race, food, parade, puppet show, kids games, softball tourney, draft horse pull and big fireworks. Parade at 5 p.m.; fireworks at dark. 509 East Lake. Call 260.593.2252 for more details.

facebook.com/topekaevents/photos/a.1766206376953435/2348540355386698

Walkerton – Wednesday, July 3 - Dusk/10 p.m. - John Glenn High School

Fireworks Festival with outdoor concert

walkerton.org/wordpress1/event/fireworks





MICHIGAN

Baroda – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Baroda American Legion Field in downtown Baroda

facebook.com/events/2319584171632745

Berrien Springs – Thursday, July 4 – Dusk - Berrien Springs Middle School

Parade at 4 p.m., and there are rumors that this year you’ll have an Ice Cream Social in the afternoon as well! Fireworks at dusk. Bring your bug spray.

villageofberriensprings.com/events/detail/150

Buchanan – Thursday, July 4 - 10:30 p.m. - Nimby Pond

Cassopolis – Saturday, July 6 - 10:30 p.m. - Diamond Lake

The annual fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The wind/rain delay date will be Sunday, July 7.

Any cancelation will be posted on the DLA website at approximately 9:30 p.m., and an email will be sent to all DLA Members.

dlacassopolis.org/event/annual-diamond-lake-fireworks

Constantine – Thursday, July 4 – 9 p.m. - Downtown

Parade, fireworks, vendors, arts and crafts, kids games. The Fourth of July is always celebrated on July 4th in Constantine

Decatur – Thursday, July 4 – 10 p.m. - NE side of Lake of the Woods

Rain Date of July 5

Dowagiac – Friday, June 28 – Dusk – Airport

cityofdowagiac.com/visit-here/festivals-events/events-calendar/independence-day-fireworks

Eau Claire – Thursday, July 4 – 10 p.m.

Eau Claire Cherry Festival / Activities all day

facebook.com/EauClaireCherryFestival

Edwardsburg – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Eagle Lake

Edwardsburg – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Juno Lake

Edwardsburg – Friday, July 5 – Dusk - Garver Lake

Hartford – Friday, July 5 – Dusk - Hartford Motor Speedway

New Buffalo – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Over Lake Michigan

Concert by La Porte Symphony Orchestra at Lions Park

newbuffalo.org/event/view/independence-celebration

Niles – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - Apple Festival Grounds (17th St)

nilesmi.org/calendar.php

Sister Lakes – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Lions Park

St Joseph – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk

Concert at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach Park

Gate opens 5:30, music begins at 6 p.m.

stjoetoday.com/all-events/details/independence-day-concert

Sturgis – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Sturgis Kirsch Airport

South Haven – Wednesday, July 3 – Dusk - South Pier over Lake Michigan

Watervilet – Saturday, June 29 – Dusk - Hays Park

White Pigeon – Saturday, June 29 - 10:30 p.m. - White Pigeon High School

White Pigeon Days Festival

whitepigeontwp.com/entertainment

