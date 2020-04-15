Four nuns and three employees at St. Mary's College test positive for COVID-19

Four nuns and three employees at the main convent of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, at St. Mary's College, have tested positive for the coronavirus this month.

That's according to the South Bend Tribune.

A spokesperson told the Tribune the sisters are receiving care at the convent, which has medical staff and facilities.

The health department began testing the roughly 140 nuns who live there.

Right now, there are plans to test some 200 people who work at the convent.