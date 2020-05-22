Four Winds reveals safety plan for when casinos reopen

On Friday, Four Winds released a plan with new safety measures for when their casinos eventually reopen.

Such measures would include the casinos only reopening with 50% occupancy.

Other topics they touched on, in their safety plan, include:

-Limiting guests at all restaurants

-Having precautions on the gaming floors

-Having all employees wear PPE

-Making valet parking, as well as chauffeur services, unavailable until further notice

-Health screenings for all guests and employees at all casinos

In a statement from Four Winds it reads:

"We are working on our plans for reopening with the Pokagon Gaming Commission and great care is being taken to ensure that we resume our operations in a manner, that will not only protect the health and safety of our guests and employees, but also provide an enjoyable entertainment experience."

Right now, there's no word on when the casinos will reopen.