Four Winds South Bend expansion to feature 23-story hotel tower

Four Winds South Bend is undergoing an expansion that will feature a 23-story hotel tower, the Pokagon Gaming Authority announced Wednesday.

"There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grille, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views," the gaming authority revealed.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning, and construction is expected to take approximately 24 months.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — September 11, 2019 — The Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the management and operations of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' gaming enterprise, is pleased to announce the expansion of its fourth and most recent property, Four Winds® Casino South Bend. The details of the expansion were highlighted today during a press conference at the property, with members of the Pokagon Gaming Authority and Tribal Council, Pokagon Elders Council, Pokagon Citizens and Four Winds Casinos management also taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony.

"We've been very pleased with the response from the community and the performance of Four Winds South Bend since it opened in January 2018. The expansion will bring to life a variety of exciting features and amenities we envisioned during our original planning process," said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and President of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. "Not only is this expansion an important milestone for all Pokagon Citizens, but it also demonstrates our ongoing economic commitment to support the South Bend community including the creation of more than 400 temporary constructions jobs and approximately 100 permanent new jobs to support our ongoing operations."

"For the past twelve years, the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos have established a standard for excellence, not only in the Midwest, but also nationally. Our casino resorts have consistently been ranked among the best in the country, and we believe these enhancements will make Four Winds South Bend unrivaled in the State of Indiana," said Frank Freedman, COO of Four Winds Casinos. "From the design, use of materials and the finish work, Four Winds South Bend will offer a premium resort-style feel and amenities you'll find at top resorts in the country."

Four Winds South Bend currently has 140,000 square feet of gaming space and includes more than 1,400 games, four restaurants, a players lounge, a coffee shop, three bars, a retail outlet, and approximately 4,500 parking spaces including an enclosed parking structure.

Partners supporting the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos in the expansion of Four Winds South Bend include architect, HBG Design of Memphis, Tenn.