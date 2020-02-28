Four Winds Field to host fourth annual Polar Plunge

People are heading to Four Winds Field this weekend, and they'll be freezin' for a reason.

Saturday will be the fourth annual Polar Plunge in South Bend. Some brave souls will jump into cold water, all to raise money for Special Olympics of Indiana.

The plunge happens at noon, followed by a bash at the stadium club.

If you're not ready to take the plunge, you can still donate. Just go to soindiana.org/polar-plunge.

We will be there live on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, and our own Ibrahim Samra is expected to be among those participating.

