Four Winds Field to host Championship Open House Tuesday night

Four Winds Field will host a celebration for the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night.

A Championship Open House will start at 6 p.m. at Four Winds Field and will allow fans to celebrate the Midwest League Champions.

There will be free parking and free admission into the event.

The open house will consist of food, live music from the Grooveheads, batting practice, Championship merchandise for sale and more.

Fans will also get to take pictures with the Championship Trophy, as well as South Bend Cubs Players Levi Jordan and Gustavo Polanco.

"It's going to be a fun night for us and it's just a great opportunity to tell our fans 'thank you' one last time before we kind of put the stadium to bed for the winter time,” said Joe Hart, South Bend Cubs President.

