Four Winds Field officially named taxi squad location for Chicago Cubs

As expected, Four Winds Field has been named the taxi squad location for the Chicago Cubs when the season resumes, the Cubs announced Sunday night.

Eleven players will be participating in workouts in South Bend with room for 10 more spots on the roster.

The list of players coming to the Bend includes former South Bend Cubs stand outs with Brennen Davis and Brailyn Marquez.

At Wrigley Field, 39 players will be participating in workouts.

Players can begin reporting for camp this Wednesday.

The South Bend Cubs announced that Four Winds Field will be closed to non-essential personnel.

