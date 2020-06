Four Winds Field in South Bend is hoping to win the minor league low-a fan vote for best ballpark.

It's reached the championship round where it's facing off with Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.

Four Winds Field last won the honor back in 2017 and it would be fitting to win it again this year following the South Bend Cubs' Midwest League Championship last season.

There's three more days to vote by clicking here.