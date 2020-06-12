Four Winds Casinos prepare to reopen on Monday

All four Four Winds casinos are set to reopen Monday at noon.

“We wanted to do it as quickly as we can but we weren’t going to open too early, and I don’t know if you’re aware of this or not but when we open on the 15th we will be the last tribe to open in Michigan,” said Tribal Chairman Matt Wesaw, of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

The Four Winds in New Buffalo opened 13 years ago and never was supposed to close.

“Something we didn’t want to do, as most people know, most of our economic development, most of our revenue comes from the properties we have. We had to go through layoffs, reduced benefits, it was just devastating to a lot of our people,” said Chairman Wesaw.

Come Monday, they’ll know who is hot and who’s not before gamers ever get to the slots.

New thermal imaging cameras have been placed at the entrance.

“We’ll have thermal cameras there they don’t require you to stop your stride so as you walk through, the camera will record your temperature," explained Four Winds COO Frank Freedman. "If your temperature is above 100.4, it’ll flag you."

The Hard Rock Cafe will open, the buffet will not.

Players and employees must wear masks.

Smoking will not be allowed indoors.

The Four Winds New Buffalo will be using about 55% of its slot machine capacity.

Some side by side games are too close for COVID comfort so every other machine has been taken out of service.

At the table games, you’ll find more elbow room and perhaps less camaraderie.

“You know people like to stand by table games and watch the action, that won’t be permissible during this time," Freedman said. "We’ll ask you to keep moving along."

Electrostatic sprayers full of disinfectant are now standard equipment on the gaming floor.

If you have to sign something at the cashier, you keep the pen.

“When the first casino opened up in the U.P., they were jam packed,” said Chairman Wesaw. “People were just chomping at the bit to come back. I think we will experience a very similar situation.”

The Four Winds floor in New Buffalo has a capacity of 9,800 guests. It’s now set up to accommodate about half that.

“If we’re comfortable in how we feel we can keep our guests safe, we’re not limited to 50%. That’s a state suggestion by executive order. Both Michigan and Indiana we’re not ,we don’t have to abide by that,” said Chairman Wesaw.

Before the closing, the Four Winds had about 2,600 employees.

By Monday, about 2,000 are expected to be back on staff

