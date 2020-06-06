Four Michigan City Police Officers sue former Mayor Meer, Michigan City

Four Michigan City Police Officers have filed a civil complaint and lawsuit against former Michigan City Mayor Ronald Meer and the city of Michigan City.

The lawsuit allege that Meer, acting as an agent of the City, defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on the four officers in October 2019 after the officers properly and lawfully arrested Meer’s step-son Adam Bray on October 10, 2019.

The four officers, Timonthy Richardson, Francisco Rodriguez, Kyle Shiparski and Willie Henderson say that Meer began a "calculated attack" on the officers following the arrest of his step-son.

The lawsuit alleges that Meer asked for the officers to be removed from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

The police chief and two assistant chiefs then resigned their posts, claiming Meer ordered them to pull city officers out of the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

Meer was charged with six felony counts of intimidation and official misconduct and two misdemeanors for false informing "resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement" on Oct. 30.

Meer later lost his re-election campaign.

The lawsuits asks for more than $500,000 in damages.

The four officers are represented by former federal prosecutor Donald

J. Schmid, of the Law Offices of Donald J. Schmid LLC, of South Bend, Indiana.

