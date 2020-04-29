Foundation donates $50,000 to local food banks

Food banks all around Michiana received a very generous donation, thanks to a local organization doing so much in our community already.

Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, Founders of Lighthouse Autism Center, donated $50,000 to seven different food pantries in Michiana.

“Gregg and Sandy Maggioli started Lighthouse Autism Services back in 2012 to provide ABA Services to children with autism,” said Maggie Gendel, Representative, Lighthouse Families First Foundation. “They also started the Lighthouse Families First Foundation. They wanted to make a gift on behalf of every single employee in a community where they live and work.”

Lighthouse Families First Foundation donated to food pantries from Portage, Michigan, to here in Mishawaka.

“We know so many are facing food insecurity,” Gendel added.

Church Community Services in Elkhart has seen a sharp rise in the amount of families needing food assistance.

“In a normal month, we would feed 4,000 and now we're over 5,000,” said Tom McArthur, Executive Director. “It keeps growing, especially with new families.”

Other food pantries in Michiana are facing the same struggles to keep up with demand.

“We've got 190 new people that we've never seen and we think we're going to see a lot more,” said Mike Hayes, Director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry.

Tom, Mike and the staffs at the other food pantries that received donations from the foundation couldn't believe it. The donations will go towards buying more food for families and paying basic utility bills.

To donate to Church Community Services or learn more, click here.

To donate to the Mishawaka Food Pantry, click here.

To learn more about Lighthouse Autism Center or the Families First Foundation, follow this link.