Fort Wayne man gets suspended sentence for molesting 2 teens

A Fort Wayne man who once faced 13 charges related to child molesting has avoided time in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced 49-year-old Steven Wells to a three-year suspended prison sentence and ordered him to spend four years on probation, as called for in a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors.

Wells also was ordered not to contact the girls. The 11 other charges were dismissed.

Court records state Wells admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl and abusing a 13-year-old girl who has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. The abuse happened between 2012 and 2016.

Wells signed court documents and then was released on his own recognizance following the Friday hearing.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/19/2019 4:17:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

