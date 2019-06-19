Former school treasurer sentenced for embezzlement of more than $270K

A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from a Berrien Springs church has learned her fate.

Sarah Kurtz will spend 120 days in the Berrien County Jail before starting a five-year probation. She will also have to complete 200 hours of community service and pay more than $270,000 in restitution.

Kurtz admitted to stealing money from the Village Adventist Elementary School over a seven-year period.

During her sentencing, she apologized to the church, school and her family.

