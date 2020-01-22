Former pool treasurer to be sentenced Wednesday

The woman who embezzled money from the Swanson Highlands Pool will be sentenced Wednesday.

Amy Burris is charged with a felony and four misdemeanors for stealing nearly $66,000 of the pool’s money.

Reports say she used the money for personal items between 2015 and 2017, including a hotel room for a family vacation.

At first, the pool was not able to recover the missing funds and had to close in 2017.

It was eventually able to reopen, thanks to fundraising from the community.

Her sentencing begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

