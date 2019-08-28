Former pool treasurer accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

The former treasurer accused of embezzling money from Swanson Highlands Pool has pleaded guilty.

Amy Burris is charged with a felony and four misdemeanors for stealing nearly $66,000 of the pool's money.

Reports say she used the money for personal items between 2015 and 2017, including a hotel room for a family vacation.

The pool was not initially able to recover the missing funds and had to close its doors in 2017.

It was able to reopen last year, thanks to fundraising from the community.

Burris is set to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

