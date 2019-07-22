Former pool treasurer accused of embezzlement appears in court

The former treasurer for Swanson Highlands Pool made an appearance in court Monday.

Amy Burris is charged with a felony and four misdemeanors for allegedly stealing nearly $66,000 of the pool's money. Officials say Burris used the money for personal items between 2015 and 2017, including a hotel room for a family vacation.

The pool was not initially able to recover the missing funds and had to close its doors in 2017. It was able to reopen last year, thanks to fundraising from the community.

In court Monday, more time was requested to go over a plea agreement.

Burris will be back in court for another hearing Aug. 12.

