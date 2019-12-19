Former judge explains sentencing process in wake of Shepherd decision

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced in Fulton County Wednesday. She could be in prison for up to four years, followed by three years on home detention and up to three years on probation.

Alivia Stahl, Mason & Xzavier Ingle, and Alyssa Shepherd

The family of the victims were calling for two decades behind bars for the deaths of Alivia Stahl and her twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

Shepherd got far less.

Many are calling for more time behind bars.

Sentences aren't easy decisions for judges, and they look at more than just the crime itself.

"High-profile cases are always difficult for everyone concerned,” former Lake County Judge Paul Stanko said. "You just have to get past the passions of it, and look at whether it was objectively fair, and I don't think there's anything in this circumstance that would be considered unfair.”

Judges look at the mitigating and aggravating factors in a case. In Shepherd's case there was one aggravating circumstance mentioned by the judge at sentencing: that the victims were less than 12 years old.

Several mitigating factors were identified by Judge Gregory Heller, including that the crime was unlikely to recur due to new school bus safety laws and the unlikelihood that Shepherd would reoffend.

Stanko says the most important factor is no criminal history. Shepherd had none whatsoever.

Other factors that were mentioned: It was determined she would benefit from probation or short prison sentence due to having no issues while out on bond. Shepherd is very involved in her church and community. It was determined that long-term imprisonment may do more harm than good.

"You also have to keep in mind that the Indiana Constitution provides that our criminal code is based upon rehabilitation and not punishment, so you have to be very careful when the passions of the populace are inflamed like that, as you would expect them to be, that you don’t allow that to influence your decision,” Stanko said.

Much of the information for sentencing is confidential and comes form the presentence report, coming from the probation department in Shepherd’s case.

"You just can’t allow what the public may think about your decision to influence you, you just have to make the right call,” Stanko added.

Stanko had no involvement in the Shepherd case, only providing insight into how judges make decisions based on his more than 40 years of experience as a practicing attorney, eight of which were as a Lake County judge.

While the victims' mother, Brittany Ingle, initially said "justice wasn't served," she released a statement Thursday night calling for healing.

The following is an excerpt from Thursday night's statement:



When taking all things into account and working with the strong limitations afforded him by law, the Judge we feel did the best he could with what he had to work with to avoid this nightmare continuing for our family, their family and our community. His verdict is a vehicle for us all to utilize to begin the healing process and that includes are beautiful community.

Let's not continue to pick at scabs and find ways to drag this pain and suffering out for our families, lets come together as a community and work together to make sure these type of tragedies never happen again, lets support new measures to PREVENT these type of actions and strengthen penalties to hold those accountable.

Agree or Disagree, when you take the life of three children, you must be held accountable and you must go to PRISON. We hope she takes the time to reflect on this all and use this opportunity to come to terms with her actions and accept responsibility, perhaps user her christian faith to minister others in prison and work to help us all make this world a better place.

