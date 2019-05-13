Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Photo Date: 2/17/2017 / Photo: Georgia Institute of Technology / (Source: MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

ATLANTA (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.

She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/13/2019 4:01:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

 