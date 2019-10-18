Former St. Joseph superintendent resigns new post

Former St. Joseph Superintendent Ann Cardon has resigned her post with the Traverse City school district less than three months after starting there.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the announcement of Cardon's controversial departure was made Thursday at a special meeting of the Traverse City School Board.

Controversy erupted recently in the district, with a contingent of board members there reportedly unhappy with Cardon.

Details of the rift were not made public, leading to numerous calls for more transparency among district residents who were angry about the situation.

Cardon had served as St. Joseph's superintendent from 2012 through the 2018-19 school year.

She left on good terms and was the unanimous choice of the Traverse City School Board.

