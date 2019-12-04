Former St. Joseph Hospital building to be offered at auction

One of Mishawaka’s biggest buildings will hit the auction block next week.

The building at 215 W. 4th Street that once housed St. Joseph Hospital is up for sale. The property will be offered at a one-day online auction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11.

On Wednesday, a tour was provided to 16 News Now by Casey Kaniewski, senior broker with NIA Cressy.

Perhaps Kaniewski was born to handle the listing.

“I, in fact, was born in this building, on the fourth floor,” he said.

The building is now vacant. It last housed an acute care hospital under the Kindred name that closed in October of 2018.

The building has five elevators to serve its five stories. There is an intensive care unit, a surgery wing, a blood bank and a cafeteria complete with three walk-in freezers.

The property also appears to be priced to sell. The minimum bid has been set at $400,000, while the county’s assessed value of the property is about $2.5 million.

“We think that that's a very compelling number on a 200,000-square-foot building,” Kanewski said. “It works out to roughly to $2 a square foot.”

Despite the modest price, Kaniewski insists that the building has been maintained according to JCAHO standards up through the exit of its last tenant, and that a new roof was added in 2016.

Kaniewski also gets the feeling that the place where he was born is most likely to be reborn after the auction.

“I think the highest probability for this property is going to be a redevelopment,” he said. “Maybe if you wanted an office component, maybe you have a controlled temperature storage component, maybe you have an apartment component. I just feel that the building is so large and has so many different add-ons and features to it that you could have a lot of different reuses for one facility.”

Some have apparently also shown interest in using the building for mental health treatment and addiction recovery.

The online auction will take place between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Bidders will be required to post a $10,000 deposit to qualify.

For more information visit the auction's webpage.

