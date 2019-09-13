Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan visits Notre Dame

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan visited Notre Dame on Friday and spoke about the ongoing fight against poverty.

He's visited the campus many times before and has two brothers who attended the university.

Some 50 years after President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the war on poverty, Ryan talked about making that fight a national priority.

"Everybody believed in this country that your kids are gonna be better off than you are, that's what America is," Ryan said. "Less and less people believe that these days, and so we really felt like there was a dire, urgent need, and that is why we found out about the evidence-based data science and how it can make a difference. Our whole goal is to move the war on poverty, federal programs, get them away from the ideological fights that we get wrapped around the axle on, and just focus on what works."

Ryan's discussion centered on how research and evidence can be used to improve the lives of people in poverty.

