Former SBPD officer involved in fatal shooting booked at jail

Ryan O'Neill, the former South Bend police sergeant involved in the on-duty shooting death of Eric Logan in June of 2019, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Friday morning.

It happened just hours before a special prosecutor is scheduled to announce his findings in the case from last year's shooting.

According to JailTracker, O'Neill has been charged preliminarily with public indecency, official misconduct and ghost employment.

There's no word yet on when these offences occurred.

O'Neill was released from the jail later Friday morning.

On June 16, 2019, O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan.

O'Neill says Logan approached him with a knife outside Central High Apartments.

O'Neill did not have his body camera on at the time.

The special prosecutor will share his findings in a public news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday. Watch live on WNDU or on our livestream.