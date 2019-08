A former Mishawaka PTA Council president accused of felony theft appeared in court Wednesday.

Forty-two-year-old Chasity Edmonson is accused of embezzling more than $20,000.

She told police she used the cash to pay for her kids' activities and her own personal bills because she was going through a rough time.

Court documents indicate she has since repaid some $11,000 dollars but still owes nearly $9,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15.