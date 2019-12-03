Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III passes away

Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has passed away at the age of 27 on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Atkinson's twin bother died by suicide over a year ago.

George Atkinson starred for the Irish on kickoff returns as a freshman in 2011 before playing a key role in the backfield in 2012 and 2013.

Atkinson's mother suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and drug addiction. Following his bother's death, Atkinson wrote an emotional open letter to children struggling and heartache. Atkinson expressed he was never taught to express emotions.

George and Josh are the sons of Former Oakland Raiders defensive back George Atkinson II.