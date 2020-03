A former Mishawaka PTA Council president accused of embezzling more than $20,000 has pleaded guilty to theft.

Chasity Edmonson, 42, told police she used the money to pay for her kids' activities and her own personal bills because she was going through a rough time.

Edmonson held her position as PTA council president from June 2017 until March 2018.

Sentencing for the Level 6 felony is scheduled for April 30.