A former Mishawaka PTA Council president accused of embezzling more than $20,000 made an appearance in court Wednesday.

Court documents say 42-year-old Chasity Edmonson has since repaid some $11,000 but still owes nearly $9,000.

Edmonson held her position between June 2017 and March of 2018.

A status conference will be held on Jan. 14.