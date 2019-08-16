Former Mishawaka PTA leader charged with theft

A former Mishawaka PTA president is accused of embezzling more than $20,000.

That’s enough to bring a charge of felony theft.

Court documents say 42-year-old Chasity Edmonson was remorseful and paid much of the money back, but she still owes nearly $9,000, court documents reveal.

In March of 2018, proceeds from a candy sale at Liberty Elementary School were among the first to go missing on the PTA council president’s watch.

While Edmonson signed forms indicating she picked up the money at the school administration building, she never brought back deposit slips as required.

When later confronted by a detective, court documents say Edmonson was remorseful and said she knew she exercised a “lack of judgement.”

Edmonson told police she used the cash to pay for her children’s sports activities and her own personal bills, as she was going through a rough time.

Audits contend that Edmonson embezzled more than $20,000 from two Mishawaka Schools (Liberty and Beiger) and from the Mishawaka PTA Council.

Edmonson held her position between June of 2017 and March of 2018. Court documents indicate the theft took place between Feb. 1 and March 30, 2018.

