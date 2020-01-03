Former Mishawaka Mayor Bob Beutter passes away at 84

Former Mishawaka Mayor Robert Beutter passed away Thursday at the age of 84.

He served as mayor from 1984 to 2003 and was an attorney with May Oberfell Lorber, northern Indiana’s oldest law firm.

According to the law firm’s website, Beutter received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, the state’s highest civilian honor.





From Mayor Dave Wood:

It is with great sadness that we announce that former Mayor Robert C. Beutter passed away on Jan 2, 2020. “Mayor Bob” as we affectionately called him, served the City of Mishawaka for most of his life including as the longest serving mayor in the City’s history. Mayor Bob served for five terms from 1984-2003. Bob was a Mishawaka icon that leaves behind a great legacy in the Princess City. Many of the decisions that Bob made have made a permanent, positive impact on the City making the growth we are experiencing today possible. Perhaps his most symbolic achievement was his decision to acquire the former Uniroyal Plant from the bankruptcy trustee to insure the future revitalization of the City’s historic downtown and the river. Bob famously said that it was not going to get any easier or cheaper. In a few short years, the 1.7 million square foot brownfield was removed with the ground being prepared for redevelopment by the end of his last term. In 2004, the City’s first redevelopment project on these properties was the construction of a signature riverfront park. Robert C. Beutter Riverfront Park was fittingly named in his honor. Quite simply, none of the growth and investment we are experiencing today would be possible without Mayor Bob.

After leaving the Mayor’s office, Bob continued to serve the City in multiple capacities including as an assistant City Attorney representing the City’s Park Board and Redevelopment Commission until his death. Bob actually started with the City of Mishawaka as an assistant City Attorney for Mayor Margaret Prickett in the 1960s. We are indebted to Mayor Bob for his close to sixty years of service to the Princess City.

Bob’s contributions to the City are immeasurable but perhaps none more significant than his leadership, counsel and advice that he gave to many in service to the City. We will all miss his quick wit, sense of humor that was second to none and his friendly disposition. He instilled in us a passion to serve our beloved Princess City, “the best hometown in America” as he called Mishawaka. On a personal note, I will forever be grateful to him for many blessings in my life. He served as a mentor, great example and father-like figure to me.

Our hearts and prayers are with his wife May, the Beutter family and all of our citizens that are better for the many contributions that Mayor Bob Beutter made.

I have ordered flags of at all City facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of internment in honor of Mayor Beutter and I respectfully request our businesses and citizens to do the same.

