Former Kosciusko Co. sheriff dies at 81

Cassius Alan Rovenstine, who served four terms as Kosciusko County's sheriff, died Thursday. He was 81.

Rovenstine, who went by Al, was sheriff from 1979 to 1986, then again from 1991 to 1998.

He died late Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Warsaw.

Memorial arrangements have not been made public but will be handled by McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to the Rovenstine family.

