Former Goshen jail to be demolished

A Michigan company is now responsible for demolishing the former jail and juvenile detention center in downtown Goshen.

Elkhart County commissioners voted to give the project to E.T. MacKenzie Co., according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Plans were set forward after the new juvenile detention center opened less than two months ago.

A full timeline has yet to be announced, but the county transportation manager says work could be completed by the end of October.

