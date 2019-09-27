Former Elkhart Co. captain admits to false informing

A former Elkhart County Sheriff's Office captain will not serve jail time or probation after admitting he withheld information during a payroll theft investigation.

James Bradberry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of false informing during a court hearing on Wednesday, our reporting partners at The Goshen News say.

As part of the plea agreement, he received a suspended one-year jail sentence and 30 hours of community service.

Bradberry was charged in March after he informed his superiors at the sheriff's office and a deputy prosecutor he withheld some information during an investigation and grand jury proceedings into a payroll issue at the office.

Bradberry also resigned his position as captain in March after being put on administrative leave.

