Former Clay High School teacher buys hot dog shop

A former Clay High School teacher will not be returning to the classroom this fall because of his latest adventure.

Jim Carpenter decided to purchase Waka Dog in April after the owners looked to retire.

"Six months ago, this never would have occurred to me, but it came at the right time," said Carpenter, who taught English at Clay for almost 20 years. "I was looking for a change, and this came at the right time."

He decided to dream big and purchase the very place he spent countless lunch breaks and dinners with his family. His family now works alongside him every day at the restaurant that he describes as comfort food.

Carpenter says he hasn't forgotten about the school that means so much to him.

"I've had a lot of former students and colleagues come in, which has been really nice and gratifying," Carpenter said.

To learn more about Waka Hot Dog and what Jim says are the best items on the menu, watch the video above.

