Former Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo arrested for check fraud

A former Kalamazoo Catholic Diocese employee is behind bars for allegedly running a multiyear fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors say Monica Karina Mazei engaged in a scheme between 2015 and this year while assigned to help people apply for visas and permits.

She requested blank checks or money orders from her clients, wrote "U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the payee line she used as receipts, then wrote her own name on the checks and cashed them.

The diocese says she was fired when officials learned of the fraud.

