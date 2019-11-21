Former Berrien County driving instructor facing sexual assault charges

A former Berrien County driving instructor is charged with sexual assault.

According to our partners at The Herald Palladium, 56-year-old Peter Fleck, of Bridgman, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in several locations throughout the county.

He was arrested Nov. 14th. Prior to his arrest on Nov. 11th, Fleck was fired from Mr. G's driving school in Three Oaks, as a driving instructor, after they learned of the accusations.

Fleck was also a part-time bus driver for Lakeshore Public Schools for two-years. He was fired immediately following the allegations.

Fleck is charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for Dec. 26th with a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 31st. at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.