Former Benton Harbor priest among 5 charged with criminal sexual conduct



Five men who were priests in Michigan have been charged with sex crimes.

They include Jacob Vellian, now 84 years, old who spent 1973 and 1974 at St. John the Evangelist in Benton Harbor.

Vellian is accused of inappropriately touching a 15 year old parishioner and volunteer administrative assistant at the church.

Vellian went to India in 1974. Since he has not resided in the U.S. since then, the case is arguably within the applicable statute of limitations.

