Verdict in case against former Benton Harbor police officer

A former Benton Harbor police officer has been found not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, but guilty of reckless driving, according to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium.

Steven Johnson had been accused of hitting Ronald Glover Jr. with his police car in May of 2018. Johnson was charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon.

Glover, who was already on parole at the time, had ditched a bag of marijuana while running. He pleaded guilty and is serving a year in jail.