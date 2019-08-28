Former Benton Harbor city manager fired for second time in a month

Former Benton Harbor City Manager Darwin Watson is out of a job again.

Watson worked for the city for 23 years, and earlier this month, interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell told him his position was being eliminated.

This is the second time Watson had been fired from the city, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

In July, commissioners hired an interim city manager.

Watson lost his chief of staff position but remained as the public works and utilities director.

