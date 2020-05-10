Forecasting for Mother's Day

TODAY:

A low pressure system is knocking on our door this morning. With the passing of a cold front, we’re likely to see cooler weather and plenty of rain showers. Not a total washout, but you’ll have to keep a constant eye on the radar if you planned on spending any time outdoors for Mother’s Day. A high of 53°

TONIGHT:

Another cold evening with lows near the freezing point. It’s possible we see a brief rain/snow mix after dark with showers ending by midnight. A strong NW breeze sets up overnight, kicking in a pretty strong wind chill for Monday morning.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start with gradually clearing skies. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s Monday. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Chilly weather settles in overnight. Plan for a few extra minutes Tuesday morning to defrost the car.