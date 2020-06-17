Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

(CNN) – Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1.

Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars. (Source: CNN, CNN Business)

Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

Mach 1 is the technical term for the speed of sound.

The new Mustang has a V8 engine that can produce an expected 480 horsepower.

With better oil cooling and large air intakes, the car is engineered for track driving.

Ford says the new limited-edition Mach 1 will be available at dealerships in spring 2021.

The company has not yet announced pricing or how many of the cars will be produced.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.