Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Michigan. The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.

12/17/2019 12:06:19 PM (GMT -5:00)

