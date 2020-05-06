For two South Bend business owners, reopening isn't worth it

It's day three of Phase 2 of Governor Holcomb's 'Back-On-Track' plan to reopen Indiana.

And while some business owners in South Bend are reopening their doors to in-person customers, others like Ali on the Boulevard and Pigeon and the Hen Pottery are not.

"We are currently not open to customers today," said Ali Patel, owner of Ali on the Boulevard. "The virus didn't go anywhere. It's still out there. It's just hard because I don't know how many people are going to come flocking through that door."

Diana Polomo, co-owner of Pigeon and the Hen Pottery agrees saying, "St. Joseph County has not hit it's peak yet. We're trying to get a hold of hand sanitizer and also we want to make sure that we get a deep cleaning in our store and be prepared for our customers and most importantly our staff as well."

For Patel, keeping employees and customers safe in her store while trying to maintain a 50 percent capacity -- as Stage 2 of Governor Holcomb's plan requires -- is a risk she isn't willing to take.

"We're going to ease back into it," Patel said. "I really just don't think it's realistic to say 'Boom, we''re open.'"

For Paloma, opening a business that welcomes large groups of people for hours at a time is something she needs more time to prepare for.

"We just don't know because we have to do 50 percent, 25 percent capacity and just how to do that visually -- that's going to be hard for us," Paloma said.

What is also going to be hard for both Patel and Paloma is having to watch Mother's Day week sales blow by while only providing orders online and curbside.

"It kills me not to be open," Patel said. "Mother's Day week is a huge week for us. I just want to be able to look myself in the mirror and know I did the right thing."

"We would love to be open and have things like it was but this is a new normal," Paloma said. "We don't want to get sick. We don't want anyone here to get sick. So we just want to play it safe."

Patel says Ali on the Boulevard will likely open its doors to walk-in customers "in a couple of weeks." However, customers are able to book 30-minute in-person appointments that will begin on Friday, May 8.

As for Paloma, she says Pigeon and the Hen Pottery will likely reopen in June. Until then, customers will have access to online ordering and curbside pickup.

For more information, please see store for details.