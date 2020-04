Some food service workers have been busy helping out the community in their spare time.

Travis Hamel, with The Landing Catering, brought meals to the front line workers at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.

He said he had more than seven different entrees, salads, and deserts to show his appreciation for those who are risking their safety to help protect the rest of us.

He said all the food he brought could feed roughly 200 people.