Food Network Chef Jason Smith talks to Ivy Tech pastry students

Jason Smith, celebrity chef on Food Network, joins more than 30 Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart pastry & baking students on Zoom Monday.

Smith was a previous winner on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship and is a celebrity judge on Best Baker in America and Worst Baker in America.

On Monday, he shared some of his southern baking skills with more than 30 aspiring chefs enrolled in Ivy Tech's pastry program. Food Network's Sunny Anderson also dropped by and gave students a few pointers.

"I've also loved to teach people how to cook, to bake, to garden. It doesn't matter. As long as it is food, I love to teach people different things. You know, we are all in it together and if I can just teach one person one thing a day, then I have done my job," Smith says.

Smith surprised students with giveaways and autographed t-shirts after doing some southern baking trivia.