Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold drive-through food distribution Thursday

While non-essential businesses have closed their doors in Michigan and Indiana, non-profits like the Food Bank of Northern Indiana needs to stay open in order to serve the community.

On Thursday, the food bank will host a drive-through food distribution for people in need.

It will take place from 3-5 p.m. or until supplies last.

Up to 300 households will receive a bag of assorted dry goods, frozen meat and peaches.

The food bank says to enter the parking lot off United Drive, and they’re asking that you have your trunk open in order to avoid any contact with volunteers.

“Please make use of our services,” said executive director Marijo Martinec. “I know it can be really humbling, but that’s what these food pantries are there for is to help you get through this very tough time.”

The food bank is also asking for donations and volunteers in order to serve the community during this difficult time.

They’re looking for anyone who is healthy, able-bodied and under 60-years-old to volunteer, even if it’s just a few hours a day.

“I’m actually making this plea for all non-profits that have to remain open during this time,” Martinec said. “We’re critical, essential services, and we can’t close.”

