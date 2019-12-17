Food Bank of Northern Indiana receives 2,000 loaves of bread

Aunt Millie's Bakeries donated 2,000 fresh loaves of bread to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Tuesday.

It's part of their drive to donate 50,000 loaves across the Midwest.

The bread will be provided by the food bank to families in need during the holiday season.

Aunt Millie's is looking to combat the problem of hunger that more than 37 million Americans face.

"Especially at this time of year, as you know, more children will be off for holiday break, and then people who, maybe their work environment, they go into a shutdown mode," food bank CEO Marijo Martinec said. "So, this'll be really good for them to have on their holiday tables."

Since 2009, Aunt Millie's has donated more than 500,000 loaves of bread to regional food banks.

