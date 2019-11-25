Food Bank of Northern Indiana needs donations, volunteers

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and that means the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is busy and looking for help.

The Food Bank has plenty of empty bins that need to be filled with non-perishable items like canned food, cereal and peanut butter.

And as always, they're in need of volunteers too. About 30 volunteers are needed at the Food Bank every day.

"The great thing about volunteering, whether it's at the food bank or any other organization, is you're helping that organization, but you also really feel good about yourself,” said Executive Director Marijo Martinec.

The Food Bank is also in need of monetary donations. If you would like to donate, click here .

