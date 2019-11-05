Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off Food 4 Kids program

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off the 13th year of its Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

The program provides weekend food bags to more than 2,300 students in five counties across northern Indiana.

Its mission is to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and during school vacations.

Jordan Automotive Group presented the food bank with a check for $75,000 Tuesday.

"For children to go home on a Friday knowing that they might come in back to school on a Monday hungry, no child should live in that world," Jordan Automotive Group general manager Bob Hayden said.

Jordan Automotive Group has been the program's presenting sponsor since 2009.

To donate to the program, visit the food bank's website.

