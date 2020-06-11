Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting two food distriibutions Thursday

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting two food distributions Thursday in Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items.