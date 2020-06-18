Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting two food distributions Thursday

MARSHALL & ST. JOSEPH, Ind. (WNDU) The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting two food distributions Thursday in Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Bremen Fire Department,
123 S. Center Street, Bremen, IN 46506
St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana
702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items.