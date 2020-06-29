Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

This mobile food distribution is possible through grant funding provided by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and will provide for up to 500 households.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

LaPorte High School, 602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Culver High School, 701 School Street (West Parking Lot), Culver, IN 46511

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – St. Joseph County

Noon – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601